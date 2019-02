What you’re looking at isn’t the latest piece of artisanal charcuterie being swooned over by Mario Battali. Not even close. It’s a necklace.

Stephanie Hensle, a recent graduate of Pforzheim University‘s School of Design, creates jewelry by making resin casts of deli-counter wares.

What she produces is obviously a bit strange, and a bit unsettling: A comment on our over-consumption of meat (and the obsession with pork products in particular)? Or an homage to unappreciated beauty?