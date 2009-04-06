Rwanda’s President: “We will not forget the genocide, but we will not be defined by it either”

Since 1994, the tiny African nation of Rwanda has effectively been run by rebel leader-turned-politician Paul Kagame. He has won praise for stamping out corruption and restoring stability, while critics have raised questions about his regime’s commitment to democracy as well as its involvement in the unrest in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. As his country prepared to mark the 15th anniversary of the genocide that killed about an eighth of its population, he told Fast Company why Rwanda’s political system make sense, explained the place of the genocide in the national memory, and made the case for why foreigners should invest in his homeland.

FC: Much of the Rwandan national “brand identity” is associated with the

genocide and the recovery from that tragedy. But government officials

repeatedly reiterate that Rwanda is forward-looking and that the

genocide is in the past. How do you feel about the image of the country

and the place of the genocide in it?

Kagame: We will not forget the genocide, but we will not be defined by it

either. Each year, we use the memory of the genocide to convene a

national discussion, but then we use the discussion to talk about the

future. We want to be known as a purpose-driven nation, a nation of

individual responsibility in harmony with the collective good. We will

attract investment and increase our ability to export high quality

products that achieve price premiums, and with the economic surpluses

we create, to continue to invest in knowledge, skills and abilities. We

know that if that past is never to happen again, we must grow our

economy, create opportunities for higher wages, so that we create the

conditions for tolerance, trust, and optimism. That is Rwanda’s new

“brand identity,” as you call it.

FC: At last year’s genocide commemoration, you told your countrymen that they should be ashamed that Rwanda relies on taxpayer funds from foreign countries. Why?

Kagame: No country can depend on development aid forever. Such support may play a positive but transitory role, as in mitigating a natural disaster, emergency or recovery from conflict when re-building strategic infrastructures or vital institutions is vital due to the fact that domestic productivity can not raise enough resources. Otherwise, commerce, industry, and value addition to local products for export or local consumption are the stuff that any successful country has to be preoccupied with in realising prosperity through hard work and earnings of its people and taxpayers. Why [would] Africa or Rwanda acquiesce to a different lifestyle and practice–where we are sustained by the outside world–especially when our continent is endowed with vast human and natural resources? Such dependency dehumanises us and robs of us our dignity, and quite frankly it is an unacceptable proposition, besides being unsustainable.

FC: Why should non-Rwandans invest in Rwanda?

Kagame: Rwanda has considerable investment opportunities in various

sectors including agro-processing, tourism, energy, and mining. We are

strategically located in the heart of Africa sitting in the East

African Community–a market of nearly 130 million people that is,

furthermore in the process of integrating with the Common Market for

Southern and Eastern Africa as well as the Southern African Development

Community. This bigger market has over half of Africa’s population of

almost a billion people. I have no doubt that the more we integrate,

improve our regional infrastructure and institutions, this part of our

continent becomes more attractive to foreign direct investment not only

from our traditional trading partners of North America and Western

Europe but also from successful economies of China and India. Rwanda is

part of this emerging market.

FC: What effect does the overall security situation in the region–including the Congo–have on Rwanda’s business prospects? And what do you say to investors concerned by the rumours of Rwandan involvement in the Congo?

Kagame: A geographical neighbourhood a particular country is located in is a matter of historical accident than design. We happen to be part of the Great Lakes Region bordering DRC and Burundi–two countries that have recently emerged from considerable socioeconomic and political upheavals, as was the case in our country since the early 1990s to the later part of that decade. Nonetheless trans-border commerce in our region is a centuries-old tradition regardless of the security situation of the day. I am happy to say that things are looking up, as on the one hand, institutional frameworks to enhance economic and political ties between the DRC, Burundi and Rwanda are being revived and strengthened, and on the other hand the regional integration in the East African Community that incorporates Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and ourselves continues to momentum. These developments are what any investor would welcome–larger markets for legitimate trade and investment in peaceful regional environment, as opposed to smaller markets further rendered unviable by wars, conflict and insecurity is what our region needs.

FC: Your Presidential Advisory Council seems to have no parallel

anywhere in the world. Why did you opt for this relationship-based

strategy for economic development in Rwanda?

Kagame: We have

friends with a vast experience in many important fields–people who

have led governments, faith-based institutions or global companies.

This pool of talent constitutes an inexhaustible source of advice and

inspiration from people with vast knowledge and experience in some of

the things that we need to do to create prosperity in our country. By

bringing together Rwandans and our overseas colleagues together

regularly, the Presidential Advisory Council enables us to transform

ideas into practical tools of improving lives in our country.