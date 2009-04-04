Enough is Enough; When Volunteers Should Say ‘No’!

Where do you draw the line with the organization you volunteer for? There is always so much work to be done, and if you respect and believe in the cause, how do you know when you need to say ‘no’ to the next request?

So,

you’ve signed up to volunteer with a great organization, for an

important cause. You’ve put your best effort into the work, and you’ve

discovered it to be more rewarding than expected. So far, so good. Now,

6 months later, you hate to admit it, but these days you’re just not as

enthused. Like the monotony that settles into some relationships after

the honeymoon period, you wonder if the “glow” of this once new and

exciting endeavor has worn off. It doesn’t make sense really, because

everyone is so nice and you’re constantly being thanked, but

still….the doubt keeps nagging.

Frankly, you wonder if anyone

at the organization really understands the value of your time. And it’s

not that you can’t handle the more mundane work. You understand mundane

– sometimes it’s just what needs to be done. What you can’t handle is

being asked to do everything. Everything. If there’s an empty slot,

they call you. Someone needs to stay late? Yup, you. Oh, and arrive

early? Yours truly. Every time. You have a distinct sense of your

dependability being taken advantage of. Even with all the “thanks,”

you’re feeling a little used.

Here’s an idea: maybe you should

do a time assessment and assign a dollar value to the hours you’re

spending at the organization? Except….that feels a little dirty. It’s

like telling your best friend how much he’s worth to you and expecting

him to respect you for it. Yeah….never mind. It just feels wrong.

Still, how do you know where to draw the line?



The good die young

In

my experience, it is the best, most loyal and invested volunteers who

ask these kinds of questions. And usually, you ask them because you

volunteer with a passionate, cause-driven, mission-focused non-profit.

We all love to work for this type of organization. What they do matters

enough that they’re able to make believers out of anyone who stands

still long enough to hear what they have to say. Unfortunately, the

tremendous importance of their cause can potentially obfuscate the

value of the people who are there to help achieve it.

You,

of course, start out entirely ignorant of this recipe for burnout that

awaits you. You dive in with absolute abandon. You find respect and

admiration growing in you for the people you work with. You fall in

love with the mission. You’re invigorated by the seemingly endless need

for your personal contribution. Each day there is more work to be done,

new milestones to achieve, greater good to give. But somewhere in

there, that nagging feeling begins to creep in as you realize that the

demand far exceeds your resources. And yet, you really believe in this

thing, so you tell yourself to find a bit more time, create a wider

margin, give just a little more.

Next thing you know, the thanks

you’re receiving just isn’t enough. Even the plaques and public

acknowledgment are beginning to come across a little insincere. Do they

really understand why you’re there or what you’ve been giving? You feel

a pair of unwelcome and conflicting emotions building inside of you:

guilt and resentment.