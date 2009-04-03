Terminator Salvation: McG Video Interview Part 2 and Exclusive Serena Pic

As promised last week, here are more goodies from our exclusive Terminator: Salvation cache. In part 2 of our interview with Terminator: Salvation director McG, he discusses the balance between animatronics and CGI, and how to seamlessly blend the two in a believable way. That process begins with an artist’s rendering, like the skull-shattering spoiler! image of Serena, below.
Stay tuned next week for a full gallery of images from our behind-the-scenes tour of Legacy FX, formerly Stan Winston Studios.
Update: Sorry folks, it turns out that the image posted here was not fully approved for public consumption. But have no fear, there is more to come.