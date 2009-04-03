ZOIC Makes Cycling Gear from Bamboo Charcoal

The eco-friendly clothing craze continues with ZOIC’s new line of cycling gear made from bamboo charcoal and organic cotton. The San Diego company’s Enlightened Clothing line features an array of cycling shorts, t-shirts, and tank tops in muted earth tones. EcoZOIC’s jerseys use a blend of bamboo charcoal and polyester, while the men’s shorts use an organic cotton and hemp blend.

EcoZOIC’s website doesn’t explain what “bamboo charcoal” is, but Treehugger tells usthat the fabric, made from burned bamboo, is anti-fungal, thermal regulating and toxin-absorbing. Bamboo charcoal can supposedly even dissipate electromagnetic waves emitted from electronic appliances and extend the life of fruits and vegetables. Some of these claims may be a bit (ok, more than a bit) exaggerated, but bamboo charcoal does have known absorption properties and is often used for purifying water.

Enlightened Clothing is available now from ZOIC, REI, Zappos, and Nashbar. If you really want to sport green bike clothes, though, check out Portland, Oregon’s The Recyclery and Wade’s World for used gear.

