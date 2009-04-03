Designing New York City’s E-Waste Bin

Paper goes in the paper recycling bin, plastic goes in the plastic recycling bin, trash goes in the trash bin, and electronic waste goes…on the street? Not for much longer, at least in New York City. As of next year, NYC will become the first US city to have a municipal program for e-waste. But unlike bins for paper, plastic, and trash, there isn’t a familiar symbol to indicate “e-waste goes here”.

That’s where Valiant Technology’s “Design the 4th Bin” contest comes in. The contest, officially launched yesterday, calls for NYC residents to create a public-domain design for the e-waste bin. Logo designers are asked to incorporate electronic imagery into their design, while bin creators will be judged based on the security, size, maintenance, durability, space requirements, and technological creativity of their design.

The winning logo designer will get $1,500, and the winning bin designer will reap a $3,000 reward. Both winners will also presumably have the chance to live on forever in the American psyche. Granted, NYC won’t necessarily use the winning designs for a fourth recycling bin, but Valiant hopes that the city will at least consider them for inspiration.

Regardless of the outcome of the “Design the 4th Bin” contest, NYC residents will have to get used to being mindful of electronic waste. Next year’s law will impose a $100 fine on anyone caught tossing electronics into the trash.

Think you have what it takes to become the next great bin designer? Register for Valiant’s contest here.

[The 4th Bin via Supermetricity]