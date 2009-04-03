Way Way Overboard

Earlier this week, Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) suggested that executives at AIG Insurance should accept responsibility for the collapse of their company by either resigning or killing themselves . Yes, that’s right. An elected member of the U.S. Senate suggested that people commit suicide as a way to accept responsibility for this financial fiasco we’re in.

Normally, I let this kind of stupid, mean-spirited, illogical

commentary roll off my back. It doesn’t help our current situation.

In fact, it does nothing but hurt it. But Sen. Grassley’s remark just

went way beyond the pale.

If you haven’t kept up with the AIG situation, here’s the 30-second rundown:

I think it’s a waste of breath to debate whether or not AIG ranks

right up there with the most misguided and mismanaged companies of all

time or if their “leaders” should be stripped of their bonuses.

Clearly, the answer to both of these issues is a resounding yes. If

the brass at AIG were smart, they’d decline the bonus money (even if

they’re contracted to get it).

But that being said, words just don’t seem adequate to describe how

unbelievably inappropriate it is for a U.S. Senator to suggest a person

commit suicide over it.

What we need right now is calm, level-headed leadership. And, as a

leader, the last thing you should be doing right now is passing blame.

Let’s stay focused on putting the pieces in place to fix the problem

and then develop measures to insure this doesn’t happen again. And

that goes equally for AIG-type fiscal incompetence and the election of

brainless politicians.