Didn’t Read the Memo

Sounds simple. Someone writes a memo. Most people don’t write

memos because they have nothing else to do, so let’s assume there’s a

legitimate business reason for their correspondence. It’s the

receiver’s obligation to read the memo. End of discussion.

Now some people on the receiving end of memos like to abdicate responsibility for reading by tossing out a bunch of excuses:

“It was too long.”

If a memo is too long, teach the person writing the memo how to craft

clear and concise sentences. It’s not an excuse to ignore what the

sender has to say.

“It was boring.”

Hate to break it to ya…but very necessary information is sometimes

boring. Reading the troubleshooting guide for my printer is boring.

But when it stopped working and I had a client deadline…somehow it

seemed both interesting and necessary.

This same principle applies to emails, reports, etc. If you have

access to the information, then it’s your responsibility to review it.

The trend in excuses du jour is to claim that you never got the email.

I think it’s the funniest thing when people pull the “I didn’t get the

email” excuse. Likewise, the announcement at a beginning of a meeting

that their server went down…so “if you sent me something, I might not

have received it.”

I don’t understand why people don’t just tell the truth. Just say, “I was busy playing Wurdle

and forgot completely about our meeting. So I was going to craft some

lame excuse because you’d never be able to call me on it. Except for

the fact I answered your emails about March Madness and birthday cake in the breakroom.”