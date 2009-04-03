Didn’t Read the Memo

But, still responsible for the content, right?
Sounds simple. Someone writes a memo. Most people don’t write
memos because they have nothing else to do, so let’s assume there’s a
legitimate business reason for their correspondence. It’s the
receiver’s obligation to read the memo. End of discussion.
Now some people on the receiving end of memos like to abdicate responsibility for reading by tossing out a bunch of excuses:
“It was too long.”
If a memo is too long, teach the person writing the memo how to craft
clear and concise sentences. It’s not an excuse to ignore what the
sender has to say.
“It was boring.”
Hate to break it to ya…but very necessary information is sometimes
boring. Reading the troubleshooting guide for my printer is boring.
But when it stopped working and I had a client deadline…somehow it
seemed both interesting and necessary.
This same principle applies to emails, reports, etc. If you have
access to the information, then it’s your responsibility to review it.
The trend in excuses du jour is to claim that you never got the email.
I think it’s the funniest thing when people pull the “I didn’t get the
email” excuse. Likewise, the announcement at a beginning of a meeting
that their server went down…so “if you sent me something, I might not
have received it.”
I don’t understand why people don’t just tell the truth. Just say, “I was busy playing Wurdle
and forgot completely about our meeting. So I was going to craft some
lame excuse because you’d never be able to call me on it. Except for
the fact I answered your emails about March Madness and birthday cake in the breakroom.”
If you haven’t figured it out yet, personal accountability and transparency go hand in hand.
