The Right to Exist

A colleague recently forwarded to me an article written by Dr. Jac Fitz-enz on the rebranding of human resources . I’m a fan of Dr. Jac and recommend his book, “ How to Measure Human Resource Management ” to everyone I know. So naturally, I was interested in what he had to say.

While I enjoyed reading the white paper, I thought the last thing

Dr. Jac said should have been the first thing he pointed out to make

his case. It reads:

“The HR function has no inherent right to exist. It

serves at the pleasure of its customers. Managers and employees are

not fools. Rebranding must go beyond the 1970s relabeling of personnel

as human resources. The change must be substantive and aligned to the

interconnected revolution taking place amongst employees, customers,

regulators and competitors.”

Wow. Very powerful. I couldn’t think of another department that

doesn’t have the inherent right to exist. Marketing and sales –

can’t survive without ’em. Technology – yeah you can outsource but it

still exists in a different form. Accounting – gotta have it.

If human resources has no inherent right to exist, does this mean

that HR Pros could become extinct in our lifetime? Maybe we’re on the

endangered species list right now.

Our current economic crisis is making one thing perfectly clear…human resources must demonstrate value.

They need to walk the talk, be a business partner, get a seat at the

table…whatever cliché you want to use. If you’re talking about it,

just stop and start doing it. I’ve written before about the things we

need to do