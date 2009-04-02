Innovation Now!

It always happens. In tough times, there is a tendency to retreat and take on a defensive posture. Survivalist thinking takes over as uncertainty in the business climate grows. But with the worst of times also come the best opportunities. Now is not the time to shrink investments in the future. Quite the contrary, now is the time for innovation. Here are five reasons to innovate now!

More of the same isn’t the same

As revenue sources are squeezed, companies must improve margin to

help balance the revenue and expense engines of the company. In the

past, modest cost reductions of five percent were seen as good, and

such reductions were not difficult to achieve. But today’s climate

demands more. Many companies are looking for ways to reduce costs but

25-35%. Reduction in cost at this scale is non-trivial and requires

innovative approaches for success.

Doing more with less

An unfortunate reality of contracting economies is the reduction in

work force experienced at many companies. Yet while the staff may be

reduced, the demands for value delivery are not reduced. There are

still competitive pressures; there is still a need to drive revenue and

increase market share; customers are still pushing for new value. This

all means that enterprises need to be much more effective and increase

the innovation output per capita to meet the needs of the business.

Continued regulatory pressure

Another source of unwanted pressure on companies is regulation.

These requirements rarely diminish at a convenient time. There is one

bright note here though. These days, compliance can be turned into a

competitive advantage. As companies embrace social responsibility,

they are discovering that it can be a boon to both the top and bottom

line. Integrating eco-innovation into your strategic plan can plant

the seeds for new value creation.

Voids left by failed enterprises

The wreckage of companies that have not been nimble and innovative

enough to make it through these times can be seen all around us. But,

each company that runs aground leaves behind in its wake rich

opportunities for companies that are willing to invest in innovation.

An unserved customer community represents an opportunity to meet a

need. If your portfolio includes a capability that could be redeployed

to serve that need, you have a clear path to creating a new revenue

source through delivery of high-value innovation.

The pendulum effect