Is Google Terminator’s SkyNet?

Is Google SkyNet? In a word: Yes. In fact, in some ways, it’s even smarter. SkyNet didn’t assume worldwide domination until 2029, while Google has already effectively monopolized search and it’s only 2009. Sure, one uses a giant Web crawler to index billions of pages, and the other uses a giant arsenal of automated nuclear super-weapons to extinguish the human race. But petty discrepancies aside, they’re virtual twins. Don’t believe it?