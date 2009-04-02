Daring Job Hunters Go for Broke

Job hunting season is getting more competitive than ever, and some creative participants are taking it to a risky new level.

Take Beverly Shepard. An award-winning marketer with degrees in journalism and law, she has tried for months to find work. She sent resumes, made phone calls, and networked – with little result.

Now she’s put her networking into hyperdrive: She’s offering friends a finder’s fee of up to $6,000 to get her a full-time job.

Expanding Reach in a Big Way

Shepard, who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has set her offer to expire on April 30 as an incentive for her friends to “work fast.”

Networking also inspired Mark Heuer, an unemployed management professional, to take out a billboard to advertise his job search. “I thought, ‘How can I get in front of more people?’ Highway 45 in Milwaukee captures 100,000+ cars a day,” he said.

San Francisco resident Robin Stearns was so fed up with the bleak job market for her husband, a recent MBA graduate, that she started the site myhusbandneedsajob.com.