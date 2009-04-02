Daily coverage of New York

Lady Dorothea had not left us long before another visitor as unexpected
a one as her Ladyship, was announced. It was Mr Edward, who informed
by Augusta of her Brother’s marriage, came doubtless to reproach him for
having dared to unite himself to me without his Knowledge. But Edward
foreseeing his design, approached him with heroic fortitude as soon as
he entered the Room, and addressed him in the following Manner.
“Sir Edward, I know the motive of your Journey here–You come with the
base Design of reproaching me for having entered into an indissoluble
engagement with my Laura without your Consent. But Sir, I glory in the
Act–. It is my greatest boast that I have incurred the displeasure of
my Father!”
So saying, he took my hand and whilst Sir Edward, Philippa, and Augusta
were doubtless reflecting with admiration on his undaunted Bravery, led
me from the Parlour to his Father’s Carriage which yet remained at the
Door and in which we were instantly conveyed from the pursuit of Sir
Edward.
The Postilions had at first received orders only to take the London
road; as soon as we had sufficiently reflected However, we ordered them
to Drive to M—-. the seat of Edward’s most particular freind, which
was but a few miles distant.
At M—-. we arrived in a few hours; and on sending in our names were
immediately admitted to Sophia, the Wife of Edward’s freind. After
having been deprived during the course of 3 weeks of a real freind (for
such I term your Mother) imagine my transports at beholding one, most
truly worthy of the Name. Sophia was rather above the middle size; most
elegantly formed. A soft languor spread over her lovely features, but
increased their Beauty–. It was the Charectarestic of her Mind–. She
was all sensibility and Feeling. We flew into each others arms and after
having exchanged vows of mutual Freindship for the rest of our Lives,
instantly unfolded to each other the most inward secrets of our
Hearts–. We were interrupted in the delightfull Employment by the
entrance of Augustus, (Edward's freind) who
Never did I see such an affecting Scene as was the meeting of Edward and
Augustus.
“My Life! my Soul!” (exclaimed the former) “My adorable angel!” (replied
the latter) as they flew into each other’s arms. It was too pathetic
for the feelings of Sophia and myself–We fainted alternately on a sofa.
Adeiu Laura.