Daily coverage of New York

Lady Dorothea had not left us long before another visitor as unexpected a one as her Ladyship, was announced.

By John Hummer1 minute Read

a one as her Ladyship, was announced. It was Mr Edward, who informed

by Augusta of her Brother’s marriage, came doubtless to reproach him for

having dared to unite himself to me without his Knowledge. But Edward

foreseeing his design, approached him with heroic fortitude as soon as

he entered the Room, and addressed him in the following Manner.

 

“Sir Edward, I know the motive of your Journey here–You come with the

base Design of reproaching me for having entered into an indissoluble

engagement with my Laura without your Consent. But Sir, I glory in the

Act–. It is my greatest boast that I have incurred the displeasure of

my Father!”

 

So saying, he took my hand and whilst Sir Edward, Philippa, and Augusta

were doubtless reflecting with admiration on his undaunted Bravery, led

me from the Parlour to his Father’s Carriage which yet remained at the

Door and in which we were instantly conveyed from the pursuit of Sir

Edward.

 

The Postilions had at first received orders only to take the London

road; as soon as we had sufficiently reflected However, we ordered them

to Drive to M—-. the seat of Edward’s most particular freind, which

was but a few miles distant.

 

At M—-. we arrived in a few hours; and on sending in our names were

immediately admitted to Sophia, the Wife of Edward’s freind. After

having been deprived during the course of 3 weeks of a real freind (for

such I term your Mother) imagine my transports at beholding one, most

truly worthy of the Name. Sophia was rather above the middle size; most

elegantly formed. A soft languor spread over her lovely features, but

increased their Beauty–. It was the Charectarestic of her Mind–. She

was all sensibility and Feeling. We flew into each others arms and after

having exchanged vows of mutual Freindship for the rest of our Lives,

instantly unfolded to each other the most inward secrets of our

Hearts–. We were interrupted in the delightfull Employment by the

entrance of Augustus, (Edward's freind) who

 

Never did I see such an affecting Scene as was the meeting of Edward and

Augustus.

 

“My Life! my Soul!” (exclaimed the former) “My adorable angel!” (replied

the latter) as they flew into each other’s arms. It was too pathetic

for the feelings of Sophia and myself–We fainted alternately on a sofa.

Adeiu Laura.

