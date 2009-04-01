Take the Stairs for Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to personal and professional success I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become an outstanding performer you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

In the past week or so, I’ve come across the same unattributed quote several times…

“There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.”

I wish I knew who first said that because I’d love to have a conversation with him or her. The hard work that taking the stairs implies is necessary to reach your goals and to become an outstanding performer.

In Smile & Move, Sam Parker suggests you become an outstanding performer by starting early and going long…

“Starting or leaving on time – whether it’s at work, a meeting or at an event – is what’s expected. And if we do only what’s expected, we can be fairly sure we’ll rarely enjoy any special result.

“A couple of quick questions…Of the 20 or so days you work each month, how many times do you start earlier than what is expected of you? How many times do you work longer hours than are required?