There’s No Such Thing as Green Clothing. So Here’s How You Make It.

Today, Treehugger points us to an interesting interview with fashion designer Lika Volkova, in which she calls bullshit on a mushrooming business trend: Green clothing. As Volkova points out, making any clothing is inextricably linked to a sprawling, carbon-powered distribution chain; and making more stuff is, after all, the source rather than solution to our problems. So she’s propounding a novel idea: Sell the designs rather than the clothing, and let people make them themselves. Here’s Volkova in her own words:
At her Web site, Volkova sells her designs, SANS designs, for $6-$25. Here’s to hoping the business model is viable enough to earn the highest praise: Copy cats.
[Via Treehugger]