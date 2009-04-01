Herman Miller Replaces the Sample Catalogue With a Smart Web Site

Anyone who has ever bought office furniture knows its a bewildering, byzantine process. For example, to buy a furniture system from Herman Miller, you have to pore over 1,600 materials, arrayed in 15 volumes.

Finally, the company has offered an alternative: Herman Miller Materials Program, a Web site with all the material samples online, all of them searchable, and aided by an algorithm that helps you choose skillful color-combos. Combine that with an intuitive user interface, and you have an impressive upgrade over the company’s old tree-slashing, carbon burning way of selling new wares. Check it out here.

[Herman Miller Materials Program via Core 77]