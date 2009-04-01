Crowdsourced Healthcare: What Britain’s Doctors Ordered?

“Design thinking” is all the rage, thanks to Apple, Target, you name it–it’s the idea that with a little ingenuity, companies can gear their products and services to what consumers want. But one of the more intriguing applications has been when companies want to engage in the design process. This is when design firms like Ideo and Frog are hired to introduce “design processes” as a way to reengineer the way companies work. For example, the U.K. is partnering with patients to “co-design” its processes for serving the sick.





You have to believe that American health care professionals could learn from the example. After all, it would be hard to imagine an industry less consumer-focused than our own health-care system. Just think of the routine wait times, and, in the case of serious ailments, all the wasted time shuttling between specialists and consulting doctors. In two days before a recent surgery, I had to travel five separate times to the same hospital, to see different specialists and perform various tests. What sense does that make, especially given how highly doctors value their time? Surely the process could be redone to save time, money, and cut stress.

[Via Core 77]