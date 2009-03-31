No retreat, no surrender. Lead on

Across the nation, there seems to be a new mantra, “Stop all action!” Leaders and their teams are hunkering down and discontinuing all the basic actions necessary to move businesses forward – producing, implementing, innovating, traveling, hiring, training, rewarding, etc. This lack of movement is stagnating everything from the market to our own businesses. One thing we’re forgetting is that cutting back doesn’t mean holding back, it means focus.

Why the temptation to play it safe and wait until the coast is clear?

For one, it feels safe and feeds into our widespread illusion that we should wait for clarity and help before we can or should act. But true survivors often credit their survival to the fact that they were committed to their goal, made a plan in their minds, and acted on that plan.

We also mistakenly attribute our past failures to quick action, bad ideas, poor judgment and/or inadequate plans. When, in fact, our past failures were caused by lack of compelling vision, shaken employee confidence, placing personal motives overlong-term organizational goals, and our lack of openness to the feedback from our employees, customers and the market.

The way forward is not to stop acting and wait for things to improve. The way forward is to create a clear and compelling vision about what we want, to create a core of believers, act in focused ways, and to enter into an iterative process of feedback and adaption.

It is easy to adopt a mindset of retreat to a smaller world and simpler times. Many organizations are reverting to past and exclusionary approaches, returning to the basics, to the easy stuff. Reality-based leaders work instead to adopt a mindset that seeks to maintain the progress and innovation of recent years, the expanded footprint of the business, while conserving resources.

Here’s how to resist the urge to retreat and keep your teams moving forward: