No More Panels

Please stop organizing panel discussions. Please. Please!

Panel discussions are boring. They are almost always filled with people who are more interested in self-promotion than informed discussion. Panels are dominated by powerpoint or other presentations, which in my experience don’t convey much good information (the best presentations are image-heavy and presented really well, which is hard to do in this format). The answers that panelists give are long-winded and generally share little new or relevant information. And, they tend to be uni-directional (i.e. the panel talks at the audience). Even with a great moderator and really engaged panelists, the format simply doesn’t work as well as it could.

You want me to keep going?

I say this as someone who attends a lot of conferences and sits through

a seemingly endless number of panel discussions (most of which I end up

using as time to check email or write blog posts). All of these factors, and many more, keep panel discussions from providing value to the audience. And, if your conference is filled with panel discussions, it makes me less likely to attend year after year.

I also say this as someone who gets invited to sit on, or moderate, a lot of panels. I am interested to talk about issues, help people understand things, and both listen and learn on my own at the same time — that doesn’t happen through a panel. If you invite me to sit on a panel, or moderate a session at your event, i will come back to you with a challenge for how to re-organize the discussion in a different way.

I prefer vibrant, substantive, back-and-forth discussions among groups of smart people. I know it seems like a semantic difference, because of course that is what panels seem like they will be on paper — but in practice, there are some key differences between what I am talking about and the panels I see happening every day. Here are the ground rules I issue when I moderate a discussion: