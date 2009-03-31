Use It or Lose It; Your Balanced Brain

There’s no real hourly formula for life/work balance. There are “experts” who will give you algebraic equations on how to spend your time. We can get the formula and use it to have non-work time, but if we spend our discretionary time obsessing about what to do with that time, or worrying that we’re not making the best use of each second, or not fitting the balanced time equation, our minds will just spin until we have to get back to work and we’ve wasted that time. Having life balance is feeling in balance and developing that state of mind no matterwhere we are.

We still need to have inner balance that we carry with us throughout the day. We need ways to decompress at work when our minds get too crowded and ways to decompress when we stop working.

Here are examples of three organizations that support life/work balance integration. They have all been recognized as great places to work by their own employees.

• Employees at EBay have prayer and meditation rooms that they can use during the day.

I can think of places I’ve worked in the past that could have used those rooms. I once sold aluminum siding on the telephone. If I had meditated before I got on the phone, I would have been calmer when people yelled at me for calling. I wouldn’t have felt the need to hang up on them before they hung up on me and I wouldn’t have spent most of my time at work complaining. Although selling aluminum siding by phone had it’s own challenges.

Often, just taking a few minutes out can restore us to sanity, and revitalize our creativity. It’s hard to remember to do that when we’re in the middle of a project, and our brains are spinning.