Blue Sunrise

I openly speculated last January about who might buy Sun Microsystems

since investors were trading shares for Sun’s cash value and little

more. This morning Internet cables were buzzing over IBM’s alleged

discussions to buy Sun for about double the current share price.

If the rumors are true this will go down in the annals of the

technology market as one of the great milestones, and perhaps not a

good one.

IBM is if nothing a shrewd entity. Outside of Congress, making a $6B

investment is not trivial for anyone and IBM will certainly invest more

wisely than the set of currently elected simpletons. Yet doubling the

going price for all shares of Sun is a seemingly extravagant gambit and

indicates that IBM sees something of value that the market does not,

and they want to keep competitors away.

What does IBM want to acquire? When walking down Sun’s product list we can make some reasonably safe assumptions:

SPARC: IBM may see some intellectual properties in

Sun’s chip design, but it is doubtful the patent portfolio is worth Big

Blue’s attention. IBM’s Power processors might achieve some added

oomph, but the market is moving ever onward to commodity computing in

clouds. It is doubtful that IBM thinks SPARC innards would even slow

that trend.

Storage: Sun overpaid for Storagetek and never

realized the value of the product portfolio. This says a lot about

Sun’s market clout, which is none. Storage is a growth market as we

upright apes continue to horde bytes as if the Internet itself was

scarce. IBM has storage solutions covering all the Sun corners. It is

unlikely there is some game changing component therein.