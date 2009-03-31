Twitter: The Swiss Army Knife of Business Communications

Let’s get one thing straight: there’s no one way to use Twitter for business: Twitter is the Swiss Army knife of communications. Sometimes you need a straight edge, sometimes you need a corkscrew, and sometimes you need a reamer with sewing eye .

Here are some ways you might really use Twitter for business:

Establish yourself as an expert. Just go to http://search.twitter.com, which unfortunately has no other name now that people don’t remember Summize. If you repair BlackBerrys (BlackBerries?) you can just search Twitter for people talking about their BlackBerry and answer any question they may have about a frozen BlackBerry. Repair jobs to follow.

Twitter’s a great place to find people to fill a job quickly. I’ve told the story before about how I used Twitter to find a cold fusion programmer who could work the weekend. Lots of freelancers are on Twitter, and these freelancers are part of a social web that makes it more difficult to disappear. Their reputation is on the line. Sell more. This isn’t for every business, but Dell claims over $1M in sales through their “Twitter channel.” YMMV, but even burritos can be sold (or at least given away) over Twitter.

I’m sure I’m just scratching the surface in the way your business might use Twitter. If you’ve found your own success through Twitter leave a comment.

