A. Lorne Weil Outrageous Business Plan Competition

Quick, pretend you’re in an elevator with the venture capitalist of your dreams. You have two minutes to pitch your kookiest business plan and hope it strikes gold in this competition. And if it does, you might end up launching a business, as previous winners have. One of last year’s “outrageous” winners: Green Box – a pizza box that breaks down into four serving plates and a storage container. Previous winners also include Swiss airline Baboo, a music-based learning initiative and a line of organic baby products. So let your hair down and be outrageous. — AB