April Fools’ Day: How Pranking Your Customers Can Buoy Your Brand [update]

UPDATE: If you’re as April Fools’-obsessed as we are, you’ve probably spent the entire day trolling the Internet for pranks. And because so many big-name brands stepped up, we all had a lot to enjoy. (See our detailed list near the bottom of this post.) But a few gags rose above the rest. Topping Fast Company‘s totally informal ranking: The Guardian announcing it will publish exclusively in 140-character tweets; Gmail launching an AutoPilot feature; and Qualcomm revealing it uses “wolfpidgeons” to transmit wireless signals. Congrats, guys. You all deserve gilded Whoopee cushions.

Ashton Kutcher might have coined the term, but it was Richard Dimbleby–as in, the usually somber BBC news anchor–who pioneered the “punk.” On April 1, 1957, during his widely respected news program, Panorama, Dimbleby voiced a two-minute segment on “spaghetti harvesting” in Switzerland (right). As he championed the practice, viewers watched “real” footage of spaghetti farmers pulling pasta from trees. “There’s nothing like real, home-grown spaghetti,“ he concluded.

The footage, of course, was fake. But its impact was very real: Hundreds of viewers called the BBC, wanting to know how they could grow their own spaghetti trees. (The network’s response: “Take a sprig of pasta, place it in tomato sauce, and wait.”) Today, the gag remains one of the greatest corporate stunts of all time, according to the Museum of Hoaxes.

Since the BBC broadcast, many big-name brands, like Google, Microsoft and Burger King, have played their own April Fools’ Day pranks. To consumers, the gags seem like fun and games. Yet Richard Laermer, CEO of RLM Public Relations and author of Punk Marketing: Get Off Your Ass and Join the Revolution, says they’re an invaluable marketing opportunity. “Many people think of big companies as cogs in a wheel,” he explains. “A clever April Fools’ Day prank”–like Google Australia’s gDay, which promised to search Web sites 24 hours before they were created–“is a great way to change that.” This holds especially true during a recession, when many people are “desperate” for laughter.

But George Silverman, the Market Navigation president who penned The Secrets of Word of Mouth Marketing, urges struggling companies to re-think their hijinks. The same gag that earns raves for “fun, innovative” Google and Facebook, he says, could backfire on banks and automakers. “Imagine if General Motors or Ford pulled an April Fools’ Day prank,” he says. “You probably wouldn’t laugh. You’d be too busy wondering why they were joking around instead of making better cars.”

As April 1 looms, there’s no telling what, exactly, Corporate America has planned. If it’s taking cues from years past, however, we’re in for some pretty epic pranks. Here’s a look at ten classics, and — as we discover them — the cream of today’s crop: