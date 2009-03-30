Isabella Rossellini’s ‘Green Porno,’ Round 2

What’s the best way to turn people on to wildlife? Make porn, of course! The first season of Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno series, that focused on insect sex, was a smash hit on the Sundance Channel ‘s Web site. Now the actress is back for a second season that will focus on the sex lives of sea creatures. Rossellini’s second season of Green Porno premieres April 1.

I don’t think that Rossellini is likely to start a trend in mainstream animal porn, but the fact that her series was picked up by Sundance indicates a possible change in how networks bring environmentally-themed content to viewers. In other words, fewer dry educational shows and more snappy, fun programs that we actually want to watch. Isabella Rossellini pretending to be a fornicating starfish is a good start.



Warning: The video below contains explicit language and Isabella Rosselini dressed up in goofy costumes.

[Via Sundance Channel]