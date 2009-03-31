What Should Replace Your Defunct Local Paper?

Tuscon, Denver and Seattle have all recently lost their printed newspapers . One, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, has moved to an all-online model, cutting its staff of 136 to down to just 20. It joins growing Web-papers like The Huffington Post, that just announced a new investigative news unit yesterday, and ProPublica , a non-profit political news site that recruited one of HuffPo’s smartest alums this month. It seems that Web papers are beginning to achieve the legitimacy they’ve always wanted.

But interesting though they are, none of these sites do quite what local papers once did: provide street-level coverage of a given geographical area. In other words, Web papers have a local problem.

The local problem, paradoxically, wasn’t just created by death of local papers; it also caused the death of local papers. As general Internet news sites stole some readers, hometown papers cut budgets and relied more on newswire reporting, which isn’t as local. The more generalized the regional papers got, the less interesting they became to citizens. After all, local news isn’t just about reporting local events–that part is easy. It’s about maintaining a staff of journalists who attacked national topics from their city’s perspective, who wrote op-eds that struck a chord with the regional audience, and who investigated scandals that might’ve drawn yawns from editors at bigger papers. As those waned, so did readership.

For a specimen of the problem, look at the Seattle P-I home page from yesterday: just a handful of substantive local, non-sports stories, flanked by a mess of celebrity photo galleries and AP headlines on the right. No wonder no one in Seattle was reading the print paper. It’s barely about Seattle.

Sites like HuffPo and ProPublica have found success and readers, but their beats are idealogical, not endemic. (Another example of the idealogical news-based site, FoxNation, a subsidiary of Fox News, launched yesterday morning.) It’s useful, sure, but it doesn’t take into account the politics of the locality I’m reading from. That hasn’t hampered its growth, but it still leaves the local niche wide open.

There’s a solution to the local problem, if you take some personal initiative: read several separate sites, some for small-picture, some for big. In New York, we have Gothamist (its eponymous company also runs blogs for several other cities, like Seattlest and Chicagoist.) The Gothamist sites, and venues like them, are hyper-local and don’t provide context the way long-form news usually does. Yesterday’s headlines included: state senate news, a Chelsea stabbing, police blotter highlights, and a Brooklyn bike race. As a New Yorker, I’m lucky to have The New York Times to fill in the big-picture news; there’s some overlap, but where Gothamist does the Brooklyn bike race story in 169 words, the Times does it in almost 800. Still, try finding the police blotter in the Times, or something on that stabbing in Chelsea. The point: news outlets are still doing local reporting, and they’re still doing big-picture–just not under one title.