advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Let This Be a Sign: Artist Shawn Wolfe’s Blistering Commentary on Consumerism

Let This Be a Sign: Artist Shawn Wolfe’s Blistering Commentary on Consumerism
By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

Seattle-based designer Shawn Wolfe has built his career on cheeky and subversive work for MTV, K2, Sprite, Capitol Records and Old Navy. But at the heart of his self-initiated artwork is a critical and highly entertaining survey of consumerism. As he described his focus at the Y Conference this weekend: “Consumerism is how we choose what we wear or what we eat,” he said. “There’s no way of escaping it, but being aware is a good thing.” His carved wood signage plays on some of his favorite logo; here are some of our favorites.

hole-food

Whole Foods

playstation


Microsoft Xbox

nascar


NASCAR

eat-clones


Burger King

taffy

Disney

You can check out more of Wolfe’s signage at his Web site.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life