Women Role Models: Yuqing Gao, Women of Vision Winner for Innovation by Telle Whitney

One of the great parts of my job is the chance to recognize extraordinary women leaders, many of whose contributions are not widely know. The Anita Borg Institute’s Women of Vision event recognizes three women in the areas of Innovation, Leadership and Social Impact. This year’s winners are incredible!!

Our winner in Innovation is Dr. Yuqing Gao, a senior manager at

IBM Research. Her work has pushed the

envelope of speech to speech transition.

Early in her career, she led a team to develop the first commercially

viable speech-recognition system for Mandarin to English.

Her recent speech to speech translation systems have

expanded the limits of what is possible in communication between people around

the world. She led a team that

developed a system supporting English-Iraqi and English-Farsi dialogs. This system included a vocabulary of over

50,000 English works and 100,000 Arabic words, and translated in real time

free-form speech. As any of you who

use speech recognition on your cell phone or through a service provider know,

speech recognition is hard, and prone to errors. Combing speech recognition with speech

translation is challenging, and Dr. Gao is at the forefront of this important

work.

Dr. Gao’s work was cited by MIT Technology Review in

February 2004 as one of the 10 Emerging Technologies that will Change your

World. Her work has been used by the US

Government as an aid to US troops in Iraq to help with their every day

needs.