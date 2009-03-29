Leadership, Innovation and Stonehenge

Senior leaders today are all about getting their people to do more with less – to find innovative solutions to customer needs. So what can 21st century leaders learn from Stonehenge? Or, more accurately, from retired construction worker Wally Wallington of Flint, Michigan in the US, who seems to have solved the mystery that has stumped leading scientists, archaeologists and engineers for hundreds, maybe thousands of years: how the massive stone enclosure was constructed. This innovative guy, driven by his own curiosity and informed by his experience in construction as well as his own powers of observation and deduction, demonstrates how simple and easy it would have been to create Stonehenge. http://j-walkblog.com/index.php?/weblog/posts/moving_big_rocks What do you take away from this story? What are the leadership lessons here? Sometimes the best thing to do is to find people who are intensely curious about solving problems, and then get out of their way.