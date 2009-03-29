Leadership, Innovation and Stonehenge

Senior leaders today are all about getting their people to do more with less – to find innovative solutions to customer needs. So what can 21st century leaders learn from Stonehenge? Or, more accurately, from retired construction worker Wally Wallington of Flint, Michigan in the US, who seems to have solved the mystery that has stumped leading scientists, archaeologists and engineers for hundreds, maybe thousands of years: how the massive stone enclosure was constructed. This innovative guy, driven by his own curiosity and informed by his experience in construction as well as his own powers of observation and deduction, demonstrates how simple and easy it would have been to create Stonehenge. http://j-walkblog.com/index.php?/weblog/posts/moving_big_rocks What do you take away from this story? What are the leadership lessons here? Sometimes the best thing to do is to find people who are intensely curious about solving problems, and then get out of their way.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens