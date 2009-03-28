First Lady: OMG, No Brand Yet?!

A smart, dynamic woman, with a law degree and professional experience, 45 years old and raising a family, newly arrived First Lady Michelle Obama has an opportunity to make her mark on any number of important domestic and global issues. In her dauntingly demanding itinerary, she has visited classrooms and welcomed school children to the White House, addressed challenges facing women in balancing family, work, and life, served food in homeless shelters, met with American military families, and raised awareness on environmental issues, especially the organic food and local farming movement.

Engaging herself in a multitude of vital matters, the First Lady has helped spotlight a variety of topics for the world to see and learn. She is bearing witness, telling the story, and taking action.

In our fashion-window, Madison Avenue world, some critics complain that Michelle Obama has not branded herself with a cause. Let’s learn from our new heroine in the White House to explore and learn through service, and find ways to make valuable contributions without being obsessed with image.