Google’s Game Show: All About Facebook?

When Google threw a party at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco last Wednesday, the question that seemed to bedevil the press and analysts gathered was, “Why is Google throwing a party at the Game Developers Conference?”

Officially, it was to formally announce the addition of new gamer-centric themes for the iGoogle personal home page interface. Now iGoogle users can add official art from game makers like Activision and Electronic Arts to their Google home pages.

Woot?

But the bigger news, from the event, hinted at Google taking on Facebook, in its move to add casual games to its OpenSocial platform.

Google’s Vice President of Search Products and User Experience, Marissa Mayer, was on hand to introduce the product and moderate a small panel. She kicked off by touting the success of iGoogle, saying it had grown to “tens of millions of users.”

While I don’t doubt her quantitative acumen, in its vagueness the statement felt like reaching–after all, by nature of having an account with any Google service, a user has an iGoogle home page in theory, but not necessarily practice. Just because someone uses Gmail or Google Search, doesn’t necessarily mean they start their day at iGoogle.

After RedOctane co-founder Charles Huang, Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono, and Electronic Arts VP Carolyn Feinstein were done chatting, the real news, besides the promotional partnerships being featured, was briefly introduced. Namely, casual games from third-party developers built atop Google’s OpenSocial system, for integration within iGoogle and Orkut.