Obscura Digital Can Make Your Brand Big…Really, Really Big

We recently named the firm Obscura Digital one of the top ten innovative companies in advertising and marketing, but their work really puts traditional advertising to shame. Obscura first worked the festival circuit, creating immersive experiences with domes and multiple projectors. Now, by developing a proprietary technology, the group can project any image onto any shaped object, which means they can build massive human-sized touch screens and turn buildings into interactive billboards. “We build everything from scratch,” says director of interactive media, Nikolai Cornell, which could mean fabricating reflective monitors, designing gaming pods, using Flash and 3D modeling programs, and building systems of sensors that allow multi-touch holographic interaction. The result are immense temporary experiences that help consumers visualize and better understand the products of its clients. It’s like Minority Report, but bigger. Much bigger. And also it’s real.

One of Obscura’s best known projects, iGoogle Artist Themes involved turning an entire city block of the Meatpacking District in New York into a series of projected, interactive billboards, where the work of artists like Jeff Koons and Marc Ecko were blown up to five stories tall for the three night event. Or you may have spotted Adobe CS3, an interactive window display advertising Adobe’s new Creative

Suite release that became visually

hyperactive based on how many people walked by on the street, and even

how close they came to the screen. The collaboration with Goodby

Silverstein & Partners and Brand New School transformed windows of

the Virgin Megastores in Union Square, New York, and Picadilly Circus

in London.

Want to experience some of Obscura Digital’s projects in person? Get their iPhone app

which uses a mapping function to show you which of their projects are

nearby. If you’re near their office in San Francisco you can use the

iPhone to control the graphics in the installations constantly running

in their Demo Room. You can also rent out that space and hire Obscura

to transform it into the experience of your choice.

Four More Unforgettable Experiences

