New Fields for the Twitterati

Did you know your passion for Twitter or Facebook could open up a new career? These habits are among several trendy pursuits that can make for surprisingly marketable job skills.

An article in the New York Times looks at one such job: Ghost Twitterer. Surrogates are writing “tweets” on the microblogging site Twitter for people like Britney Spears, 50 Cent, and even President Obama.

But Twitter-related jobs aren’t just for the star-crazed. Companies like Whole Foods and Comcast have employees who are finding innovative ways to use Twitter to reach out to customers and market the brands.

As this article on surprisingly marketable job skills suggests, people who constantly use Twitter and Facebook could also parlay the habit into a job as a social media publicist.

Similarly, you could become a professional blogger — a job that didn’t really exist a few years ago. This is a good gig for many journalists who may be hit by the widespread downsizing of newspapers.

To be fair, not all celebs use ghost twitterers. Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal told the Times: “It’s 140 characters. … If you need a ghostwriter for that, I feel sorry for you.”

You can also turn other passions into professions. A love of travel is a must-have skill (among others) for a global mobility consultant. Like beer? (Who doesn’t?!) The job of brewmaster might be worth considering.