Jargon-mania: A Social-Enterprise Lexicon

There’s nothing like a conference to breed and spread fresh jargon. At the Skoll World Forum for Social Entrepreneurship, they’ve included “impact,” “accountability,” “social business,” that old standby “best practices,” and of course “social entrepreneurship.” Paul Farmer, of Mountains Beyond Mountains and Partners in Health fame observed wryly in his panel discussion that “metrics is the second-most fetishized word here after scale.”

Over the three days of the Skoll Forum, I’ve collected new (to me) and noxious terms that popped up in the panel discussions I attended. I’ll be clear: It’s not the concepts that offend me so much as the gobbledygookishness of these phrases, which somehow is directly proportional to the likelihood they’ll enter wider industry use.

I’ve added more terms culled from #swf09 tweets as well as other delegates’ keen ears. Consider this a public service announcement: Beware these terms. (Definitions provided where possible.) Thanks to @jessicashortall for her assiduous hunting as well. And if you’ve got more, please comment!

Disconnected ambiguity

Empowerment coefficient

Humanity scouts – people who go ant-like ahead of others and show the way forward. Syn.: pioneer.