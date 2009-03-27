UpMo for Leadership Development: Volunteering is the Yellow Brick Road

UpMo (for upward mobility), recently featured here, is an online service that promises to help you accelerate your career success. As a lifetime volunteer, and a matchmaker for business volunteers and nonprofit boards, I see volunteering as an opportunity for people to make valuable contributions, while they also learn, grow, and advance themselves, especially as leaders.

You develop as a leader through personal experience. This can even begin at a young age. Children can engage in valuable service, including building awareness among their peers, and yes, even fundraising, for issues related to the environment, global health, and disaster relief, to name a few.

People grow as leaders through a variety of volunteer experiences including team projects, tutoring and mentoring.