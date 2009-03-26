2009: The Year of the Layoff & the Discrimination Charge

OMG I! The national unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in February, up from 7.6 percent in January and from 4.8 percent last year http://www.bls.gov/mls. OMG II! Discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission increased 15 percent in 2008. In 2008 the EEOC recovered approximately $376 million for victims of discrimination http://www.eeoc.gov/stats/enforcement.html .

Unfortunately, 2009 looks like it will continue to be the “Year of the Layoff”, which is just another euphemism for “You’re fired!” As Companies are forced to reduce the workforce, charges of discrimination will continue to increase. While no Company can stop an Employee from filing a charge alleging their layoff was discriminatory, here are some ways to reduce the odds that an Employee will file a charge and ensure that, if a charge is filed, the Company won’t be found guilty of discrimination:

1. Be discriminating, not discriminatory when deciding which Employees to lay off. Practice discrimination = found guilty of discrimination.

2. Reduce the workforce only for a legitimate economic justification. Using the economic downturn to get rid of The Others is okay, but immediately hiring their replacements is inviting a charge of discrimination

3. Look at the Company’s workforce after the layoff. Analysis the list of Employees to be laid off to determine if a disproportionate number of any protected group (i.e. age, sex, race) affected. If there is a disparate impact, be prepared to defend the decisions that led to the disparate impact.