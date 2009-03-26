Stimulating Demand with Sugar: Maya Tastes So Sweet

Our innovation seminar in New York City last week was stocked with a fascinating and diverse group of innovators. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 corporate executives, and from retail to banking to technology to services, everyone left with a new outlook on developing innovative strategies.

History proves that greater diversity drives greater innovation, and this group of “outthinkers” delivered some serious results. Not only did participants generate over 500 strategic options for solving real-world challenges, they shared a number of fascinating cases that highlight the stratagems at work. Here is one that I thought would be particularly inspiring in today’s environment.

Finding Maya

The pattern “creating something out of the nothing” offers innovators one of the most productive tools for outmaneuvering the competition. It plays on an ancient principle that Hindus called “Maya.” Maya is the tendency of humans to grow entranced with what is in front them, forgetting to look beyond the curtain.

As a famous Indian guru, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, once said, “Maya is so sweet to the body, like sugar or molasses.”

Your peers have likely fallen entranced with the pieces on your industry’s game board. They are looking only for how they can move around the pieces that are already standing there. This limits their perceived options.

This is an opportunity for more creative strategic thinkers to take advantage by creating entirely new pieces, adding them to board, and transforming the game.

Our research shows that nearly 30 percent of the most competitive companies of the decade have played on this concept in some way to trigger breakthrough growth. One participant (Thank you, Carolyn!) shared a fascinating example of this pattern at work: Japan’s White Day.