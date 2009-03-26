Fast 50 Follow-Up: 10 Companies We Missed

When we last checked in with innovation expert Dev Patnaik, CEO of growth-strategy firm Jump Associates, he was chiding us for heralding company innovations–as opposed to innovative companies–on last year’s Fast Company 50. Twelve months later, he’s lobbing the same criticism at our new list. (Bring it on, Dev!) While most of our selections, like Apple, Nintendo, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, “most definitely” deserved a spot on the list, he says, others, like Hulu, seemed like one-trick ponies. If Patnaik had it his way, we’d highlight these 10 organizations (none of which made the original cut–and none of which, we might add, let you watch The Simpsons on demand at your desk):

1. Virgin



“They’ve got everything from a biofuels initiative to Virgin Galactic. And Virgin America is the most pleasurable airline to fly in U.S., bar none. The online kiosks are better, the onscreen entertainment is fantastic–they’ve just done a really great job. I’m shocked it didn’t make the list.”

2. Reliance Industries Limited



“Reliance is the G.E. of the next century. They run an oil pipeline, but they also run a clothing line called Vimal. They’re also blowing up in retail, and doing all sorts of stuff Wal-Mart can’t do. They launched a chain of convenience stores in India called Reliance Fresh, which sell different types of produce. And they set up their own markets with farmers, who use seeds from Reliance’s own genetics lab. Honestly, when I think ‘most innovative company,’ I think of Reliance.”

3. Pop!Tech



“They have a program where they take folks who are used to socially minded ventures, and put them through a week of schooling. They teach them branding, marketing, and all the tools of capitalism. It’s really cool.”

4. Hyundai

“Have you seen their new assurance plan? It’s incredible. If you lose your income after buying a new Hyundai, you might actually be able to get a refund on the car. It’s so refreshing to see a company really stepping outside standard business practices and connecting with what’s really keeping us up at night.”

5. Zipcar



“They’re essentially saying, ‘Hey, maybe we all don’t have to own two tons of metal to get where we want to go.’ That turns the traditional auto business model on its head. Suddenly, it’s not about owning a car–it’s about driving one.”