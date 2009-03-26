The Big Three Big-Top

With so many jobs in the balance and their fingers in so many pies I don’t want any of the top three automakers, Chrysler, GM, or Ford, to fold up their tents. One way or another I want them get their acts together and turn themselves into viable businesses, contributing to America’s economic engine.

They have a huge impact on our country’s future, which kind of feels like a circus these days. It’s hard to see everything that is going on. There is action everywhere you turn. Someone is always shouting at you, saying, “Hey, look over here! You won’t believe this!” And then there is that constant sense of danger, like the lion may actually bite that guy’s head off in the center ring.

When I am asked to help a big organization with large-scale change, the first thing I ask is, ‘Are they doing the needed work inside the organization to create long-term, sustainable results with their customers and partners?’ It is not always easy to answer, but I do my best. I try to look at the inner health of an organization to interpret the longer term prognosis.

With the Big Three, I am on the outside looking in, and it’s hard to tell what’s going on. So, I went snooping around, and bumped into Michelle Krebs, Senior Editor of Edmunds’ AutoObserver.com. She has been covering the auto industry for 30 years. Here is a snippet of our conversation:

Me: “What’s the outlook for Ford?”

Michelle: “Ford has never been great at sticking to their plan, but they brought in Alan Mulally as CEO two and a half years ago, and that is his strong suit. That’s what he did at Boeing with Working Together. Now, he’s running One Ford, and it looks to me like it’s working. He has sold the superfluous parts of the business. The whole focus is on Ford as one company, all around the world. You see, Ford has always been this global company, but operating on a regional basis. For years we complained, ‘How come they build great cars in Europe, but we don’t get them here?’ Finally, he knocked down the walls. So, it’s the same product and there is less duplication of effort. This helps in economies of scale and marketing.”

Hmm, I think, that meshes with this book I saw recently, Ford Flexes Back, written by Ford Project Manager, Kenneth Wentland. So, I called him up. “Ken,” I said, “What is Mulally doing now that hasn’t been done in the past?”