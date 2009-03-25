Living Rooms on Wheels: 10 Cars For More Than Driving

They’re called extreme commutes. Spending 90 minutes or more getting to and from work is no one’s idea of a good time. What if you could while away the traffic doing email or playing Parcheesi with your family? The Japanese already treat the car like a mobile office or living room, and automakers, in their latest attempt to actually sell some cars, are encouraging customers to “hang out” on wheels, offering amenities such as Wi-Fi, satellite TV, and seating cushier than what you have at home. Let’s face it, if the economy doesn’t improve soon, we’re all going to be living out of our cars, so think of these vehicles as a down payment on our dystopian, post-apocalyptic future.