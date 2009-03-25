Web television gets its day later this month when the best online programming is honored at the Streamy Awards. Judges will award honors in 24 categories, including Web Television Visionary and Best Web Television Series. It’s the ceremony’s first year, and more than 100,000 submissions have rolled in so far. But in case you can’t make it, the Streamys will be – you guessed it – streamed live. –– AB
Sat, March 28
Watch
Streamy Awards
Los Angeles
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany.com