Lifelong Learning and Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

The other day I saw a great quote from Gandhi on line…

“Live as if you are to die tomorrow. Learn as if you are to live forever.”

Both sentences are some great common sense advice for personal and professional success. “Live as if you are to die tomorrow” is especially relevant to becoming interpersonally competent, another of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk.

“Learn as if you were to live forever” is great advice for anyone interested in becoming an outstanding performer. The half life of knowledge is getting shorter and shorter. If you don’t keep learning, you won’t even keep up, you’ll fall behind in the knowledge that you need to become an outstanding performer.

Thomas Carlyle once said, “What we become depends on what we read after all of the professors have finished with us. The greatest university of all is a collection of books.” He lived in the 19th century. If he were alive today, he might have amended his statement to say, “The internet is the greatest university of all.” It’s true. So many of the great books, as well as other career and life success information, are available on line. The important thing is to keep learning – how you do it and where you get your information is secondary.



I have a huge collection of books on leadership and personal and professional success. I also subscribe to several blogs and have bookmarked many websites that cover these subjects. These books, blogs and websites are the first place I look when I am gathering information to post on my blog, when I am working with my executive coaching clients, when I am preparing a talk or when I am designing a training program.