Technology: A380 Encounters Turbulence

According to a report in The Straits Times, if not for the recession, traffic controllers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) might have to turn away the A380 because it presents so many problems for the airport.

Qantas currently is the only airline flying A380s into LAX.

The main problem with the A380 at LAX is that the Superjumbo’s wingspan is just too wide for existing runways. Whenever one taxis for takeoff, it requires a special escort all around the jet, and planes that would normally use adjoining taxiways cannot do so because the A380’s wingtips come uncomfortably close to passing planes. Not only does this cause air traffic slowdown on takeoffs, a similar level of disruption occurs on landings, when all ground traffic must come to a halt.

And just how big is big? The A380’s wingspan is 50 feet longer than that of the Boeing 747. It also weighs 1.2 million pounds, or 30 percent more than the 747. It carries 555 passengers, although it can be configured to hold more than 800. Talk about putting all of your eggs in one basket.

Yet another problem with the A380’s super-wide wingspan is that airport officials worry that the jet’s outside engines will kick up debris at the edges of the currently too-narrow runways – debris that could be sucked up by its own engines or by the engines of a trailing aircraft.

It makes you wonder about the rationale for the A380. Maybe a plane this big makes sense for super-long-distance overseas flights like London to Shanghai, but can the case be made for long flights within the U.S., such as Denver to Chicago or even JFK to LAX?