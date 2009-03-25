The Company You Keep: Have you arrived or are you departing?

I recently received a newsletter from Danny Wood, a fellow member of NJEntrepreneur.com, which struck a chord in me that I wanted to share with you.

Albert Einstein defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” A logical corollary to this would be to also define insanity as doing things differently and expecting the same results.

Much has been written about how we learn more from failure than success. But that doesn’t have to be the case. We have just as much to learn from our successes as from our failures. Each can inform our future course. As Chris Widener writes, “Learn from failure, confirm with success.”

Learning from what works may seem intuitively obvious. But it isn’t always. Take the crystal and ceramics company Waterford Wedgewood, which has been placed in what we in the U.S. call bankruptcy protection. In a recent Op-Ed article in The New York Times, Judith Flanders spells out how a company failed to learn from its own 250-year history of success:



“Today when most people think of Wedgwood, they think of bridal registries and those dusty-looking blue-and-white jasperware plates that no one knows what to do with. But things were once very different…



[In] 1765, Queen Charlotte, the wife of George III, ordered a creamware tea set. For most people, that would be the pinnacle; for Josiah, it was the start. He now called himself ‘Potter to Her Majesty’ and renamed creamware ‘Queen?s Ware.’ In a letter to his business partner, he marveled at ‘how rapidly the use of it has spread’ and ‘how universally it is liked,’ and tried to balance how much this had to do with its royal ‘introduction’ versus ‘its utility and beauty.’

