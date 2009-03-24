Corporate Social Responsibility – Competitive Advantage? Maybe.

Corporate Social Responsibility will never offer companies a competitive advantage – unless it is both competitive and advantageous. If you are a risk taker, and step out from the herd, CSR may offer you the edge. If you can tie it to key business strategies, it will also make you more successful. Mediocre action coupled with reporting ‘company niceties’ won’t do it.

How to be Remarkable

I like Mallen Baker’s stuff. He’s a writer, speaker, and strategic advisor on corporate social responsibility and the Founding Director of Business Respect.

He also writes pretty regularly for the Ethical Corporation (also

liking it). Just today, I came across a bold article regarding CSR

strategies. Baker’s point is simply the following: If you want to

advertise CSR as giving your company a competitive advantage, well then

it has to stand out. It has to be remarkable.

Here’s what Baker feels might make for remarkable CSR:

Publicly

breaking ranks with your industry sector over an issue where you know

things have to change, but everyone has been holding on hoping it

wouldn’t change just yet. Taking time to understand what it

would look like to have achieved sustainability in your company, and

then announcing this vision as your target. Accompanying point 2 above with a clear action plan of how you’re going to get there Selling

the imperative for this to your shareholders, and standing up to those

who think it’s fine so long as it doesn’t affect next quarter’s figures Understanding

your customers as citizens, not just as consumers, and reflecting that

in the products you make, the marketing you do. Lobby

governments when you see market signals promoting socially undesirable

outcomes – even when they benefit you in the short term. Admit

your mistakes in your CSR report, and what you’ve learned from them. I

mean including your biggest ones, not just a token one because you know

people give credit to reports that admit to something negative.

How to Report “Remarkable”

Ouch.

The above list may be a bit of a wake up call for many corporations who

are doing their best just trying to capture the metrics to go in a

report, let alone beat their competitors.