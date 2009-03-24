Is Your Mind in Control? Pick an Option!

Sometimes the whole world feels out of balance. I have to tell myself that I’m not the whole world nor does the world revolve around me in my private world. But within my private world I can still have a sense of balance, no matter what is going on around me.

In order to have an internal sense of balance I have to be willing to let go of things I can’t control and stop obsessing about the future or the past. The past already happened and unless I’m a time traveler I’m wasting good time and energy if I obsess about it. I don’t know what will happen in the future. All I can do is the footwork and take responsibility and action where I can, and then I have to let go.

I don’t know if I want to see the future. I may not like the future where I am today, but maybe I’ll like it when I get there next week.

After years of worrying about “the unknown” and not being able to control every person, place or event around me, I finally realized that the situation would stay the same whether I was calm or stressed. I discovered that it is easier to solve a problem or take action when I can think somewhat rationally rather than clutter my mind with stress and anxiety. It was no simple task, but I was able to learn and was willing to change.

I just got off the phone with a client who has a successful business. He was having a difficult time enjoying his success because he is so worried about what might happen in the future, if the economy doesn’t recover soon. He almost had me stressed out about his business and I was coaching him. We made a list of everything that was going well right now so that he could get back in the present. He was able to reach a point of inner calm and appreciate what he has now. He told me he was going to spend the evening with his family and enjoy each moment.

The world may not change today and the economy may not recover tonight but his world is now calm and secure for the next few hours.

There is plenty of time to worry tomorrow if he chooses, but then again he may choose a different state of mind.



Simma Lieberman

“The Inclusionist”