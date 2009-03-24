advertisement
Good Presentation on Social Media for Brands

By Francine Hardaway1 minute Read

My friend Jeremiah, over at Forrester, really understands social media for brands.  Here’s a presentation he gave that I think sums it up. Go where the fish are, he says. Too many startups are trying to reinvent the wheel.

