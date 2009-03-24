advertisement
Good Presentation on Social Media for Brands

By Francine Hardaway1 minute Read

<img style=”visibility:hidden;width:0px;height:0px;” border=0 width=0 height=0 src=”http://counters.gigya.com/wildfire/IMP/CXNID=2000002.0NXC/bT*xJmx*PTEyMzc5MjA3NDg1NjQmcHQ9MTIzNzkyMDgwNTEyNiZwPTEwMTkxJmQ9Jmc9MiZ*PSZvPTM2MjliNDQ*MDQyMDRkOWQ4N2FjOWY3ZmIwOTkwYTJk.gif” /><div style=”width:425px;text-align:left” id=”__ss_1188919″><a style=”font:14px Helvetica,Arial,Sans-serif;display:block;margin:12px 0 3px 0;text-decoration:underline;” href=”http://www.slideshare.net/jeremiah_owyang/social-media-marketing-1188919?type=powerpoint” title=”Social Media Marketing”>Social Media Marketing</a><object style=”margin:0px” width=”425″ height=”355″><param name=”movie” value=”http://static.slideshare.net/swf/ssplayer2.swf?doc=socialmediamarketing-090324070356-phpapp01&stripped_title=social-media-marketing-1188919″ /><param name=”allowFullScreen” value=”true”/><param name=”allowScriptAccess” value=”always”/><embed src=”http://static.slideshare.net/swf/ssplayer2.swf?doc=socialmediamarketing-090324070356-phpapp01&stripped_title=social-media-marketing-1188919″ type=”application/x-shockwave-flash” allowscriptaccess=”always” allowfullscreen=”true” width=”425″ height=”355″></embed></object><div style=”font-size:11px;font-family:tahoma,arial;height:26px;padding-top:2px;”>View more <a style=”text-decoration:underline;” href=”http://www.slideshare.net/”>presentations</a> from <a style=”text-decoration:underline;” href=”http://www.slideshare.net/jeremiah_owyang”>jeremiah_owyang</a>.</div></div>

