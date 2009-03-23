Rumor Mill: Is IKEA Entering the Eco-Friendly Car Market?

We already know that IKEA is debuting a line of solar-powered lights; could the Swedish giant actually enter the eco-friendly car market?

The Internet is abuzz about a mysterious yet official-looking French website that appeared today. The site touts the LEKO, an environmentally-friendly IKEA-branded concept car. A video on the LEKO site says that the car is a modular design that can act as either a coupe or convertible. The car apparently also has the full backing of the World Wildlife Fund France, though it’s not clear if that means the WWF is contributing to the LEKO’s development or just endorsing it.

There’s a distinct possibility that the LEKO video and site are the viral warning shots for someone’s April Fools’ Day hoax. The LEKO is absent from the IKEA website, and most importantly, the car will be unveiled on April Fools’ Day.

But hey, stranger things, right? April 1-7 is France’s Sustainable Development Week, and IKEA already offers “kit homes” shipped in flatpacks to customers in Northern England and Scandinavia. I hope we can get a LEKO in Swedish blue and yellow.

We wonder, though, if a car made by IKEA might ship to customers in pieces to DIY like the images below.



