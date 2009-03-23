advertisement
Wi-Fi Robot Fish Sniff Pollution in Spanish Seas

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read
A Blade Runner trope come to life: British engineers BMT Group, in partnership with Essex University, have plans to release a trial school of five robotic carp into the waters off northern Spain. The fully autonomous, five-foot-long, battery-powered “fish” move at a maximum rate of 1 meter per second and transmit information from onboard pollution sensors via Wi-fi. 

The biomimicking design is intended to make them more energy-efficient–their otherworldly and gorgeous appearance is a byproduct.

Beijing University has its own remote-controlled robot fish project, designed for underwater archaeology, mapping, aquaculture and fishing. IBM has developed some sensor-linked “autonomous underwater vehicles” too as part of its Great Rivers project. 

via Reuters;

